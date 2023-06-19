Bradford man accused of impaired driving on Highway 400 found with open bottles

A Bradford man accused of having bottles of booze readily available in his vehicle while driving along Highway 400 was arrested.

Provincial police say a 911 caller alerted them to a suspected impaired driver travelling along the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Aurora in the early morning hours last Sunday.

Police stopped the 26-year-old motorist and charged him with impaired and careless driving.

Officers also allegedly found several open bottles of alcohol in the vehicle.

The accused was also handed a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.