

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police arrested a man they say assaulted and robbed a female escort in Bradford over the weekend.

South Simcoe Police say the woman reported that she had been assaulted and prevented from leaving the man's home on Saturday night.

Police say she was not physically injured.

The 42-year-old man was charged with assault, robbery and forcible confinement.

He was released with a future court date.