Bradford man accused of breaking into teen's home charged with sexual assault, child luring

A man from Bradford accused of breaking into the home of a 15-year-old is facing child luring and sexual assault charges.

Police say officers were called to a home in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Sunday after a neighbour alerted the homeowner that an unknown pickup truck was parked in the driveway and someone was walking around with a flashlight.

Police say the accused got into the house through an unlocked sliding door and entered the teen's bedroom.

"When the homeowner went outside to investigate the truck, the suspect exited the residence," York Regional Police stated in a release.

They say a struggle ensued, and the man took off.

The homeowner sustained minor injuries.

Police made the arrest the following day, charging Fabio Duarte with assault, unlawfully entering a dwelling, sexual interference, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, and luring a person under 16 by telecommunication.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and had been communicating, but investigators are trying to determine how they met.

They allege the accused had expressed an interest in going to the teen's home and showed up unannounced.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who may have had recent contact with Duarte. They ask anyone with information to call 1-866-876-5423, extension 7541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.