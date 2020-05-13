BARRIE -- Another life has been lost at the Bradford Valley Care Community from complications of COVID-19.

The Bradford long-term care home remains the hardest hit in the region.

The outbreak at the facility has claimed the lives of a dozen residents, with the most recent being a woman in her 90s.

The local health unit is reporting outbreaks at two long-term care homes, including Bradford, and three retirement homes.

Six residents at Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie have also died with COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the health unit's medical officer of health said he is concerned about a troubling trend as the virus continues to devastate these facilities.

"It seems to be very much the nature of this virus," said Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. "That is, [it] can fairly easily get into the facility, and then be very harmful to the residents."

Today, the province issued a new emergency order that will allow it to temporarily replace the management of some long-term care homes struggling to contain outbreaks.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the new measure is meant to strengthen protections for vulnerable seniors in those facilities but said there are no immediate plans to use it.

"It's just a tool in our toolbox to use if we need it so that we can move in rapidly if there's some care homes that continue to have problems and are resistant to having any assistance," said Minister Elliott.

The order allows the province to step in if a facility has a high number of infections or deaths, or if it's facing a staffing shortage.

The province said the appointed manager could be any person, corporation or hospital.

Last week, the government asked facilities with outbreaks to come up with a plan to stabilize the virus's spread within their walls.

Sienna Living runs Bradford Valley Care Community and Owen Hill Care Community.