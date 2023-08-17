Bradford library workers continue strike, rejecting latest offer

The latest contract offer presented to striking library workers in Bradford West Gwillimbury has been rejected by the union.

The library's CEO says that the latest offer was presented to CUPE 905, the union representing workers on strike for nearly a month.

"We went back to the table in good faith, but the new offer was exactly the same for almost everyone in the library," Katherine Grzejszczak, CUPE Local 905 President, said in a statement. "It was an offer designed to divide our members."

According to the library's CEO, the updated contract included setting all student rates to $16.55 retroactive to the beginning of this year and bringing an average rate increase of nearly 13 per cent for two positions previously deemed below Simcoe County living wage, amongst other offers.

Altogether the offer brought an average wage increase of 4.6 per cent, according to the library's CEO.

The union stated that its demands are centred on a three-year contract with an annual $1.35 per hour increase in the last two years.