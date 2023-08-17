Bradford library workers continue strike, rejecting latest offer

A photo of signs being held by striking library workers in Bradford on Sat., July 22 (Molly Frommer/CTV News). A photo of signs being held by striking library workers in Bradford on Sat., July 22 (Molly Frommer/CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver