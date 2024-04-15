Bradford library showcases Sikh heritage through Kanwar Singh's paintings

The Bradford West Gwillimbury Library celebrates Sikh Heritage Month with a new Art of Punjab Exhibition.

The exhibit features the artwork of Canadian artist Kanwar Singh.

Singh's work offers a unique opportunity for visitors to engage with Sikh culture and history.

His paintings dive into the lives of the 10 Gurus, iconic Sikh Heroes, and their devotion and connection to Waheguru (God).

Singh said that with the growing Sikh population in Bradford, he hopes his exhibit will build cross-cultural understanding throughout the community.

"It's a wonderful way to engage with people of non-Sikh backgrounds, especially in a public space like the Bradford library, which allows other people to come in. When we had an opening, we had a very mixed crowd, and it was wonderful to just go through and talk to people and discuss painting by painting what's going on there and how it relates to our history," he said.

The exhibition is free to attend and will run until May 2.