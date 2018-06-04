

CTV Barrie





A Bradford landlord has been charged after he allegedly assaulted and threatened a tenant with a weapon.

South Simcoe Police was called to a Bradford home on Saturday morning for a dispute between a landlord and tenant.

The tenant claims the landlord entered his home and started removing some of his belongings without notice.

When the tenant tried to stop the landlord, the 88 year old allegedly grabbed the victim and threatened him with a weapon.

The accused has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.