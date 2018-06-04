Featured
Bradford landlord accused of assaulting, threatening tenant with weapon
A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 4:57PM EDT
A Bradford landlord has been charged after he allegedly assaulted and threatened a tenant with a weapon.
South Simcoe Police was called to a Bradford home on Saturday morning for a dispute between a landlord and tenant.
The tenant claims the landlord entered his home and started removing some of his belongings without notice.
When the tenant tried to stop the landlord, the 88 year old allegedly grabbed the victim and threatened him with a weapon.
The accused has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.