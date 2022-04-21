Bradford food bank now offers new options to serve the growing community

New options will be on the table for those in need of food bank services in Bradford West Gwillimbury (BWG).

Helping Hand Food Bank received a $25,000 grant from Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund to expand available food options.

Helping Hand Food Bank will now offer Halal options.

The Helping Hand Food Bank provides a week's worth of emergency food for those facing food insecurity.

Rob Keffer, Mayor of BWG, says the expansion of food options will support the growing community.

"Bradford West Gwillimbury and the surrounding communities are changing, growing rapidly and welcoming newcomers from cities near and far," said Keffer in a press release.

"Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund will allow the Helping Hand Food Bank to grow with the community and help our families access healthy, affordable food."

More information about Helping Hand Food Bank can be found here.