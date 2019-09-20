

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A loud crashing sound startled a Bradford couple awake when a commercial truck slammed into their porch overnight , just feet from their bedroom.

The truck driver told police he was cut off by another motorist on Canal Road East near Simcoe Road around 2:30 a.m. He said it caused him to swerve and lose control of the five-tonne vehicle.

No one was injured in the collision, but the driver had to be extricated by emergency crews.

The porch of the home and a hydro pole were completely wiped out in the crash. The house itself did not sustain any damage.

Police expect the area to be closed for the cleanup and repairs for several hours.

Hydro crews repair a hydro pole that was damaged in a collision overnight. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)

There is no word on charges, but police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor.

South Simcoe Police are continuing to investigate and encourage anyone with information to contact them.