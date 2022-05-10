Bradford couple celebrates first big lottery win

Bradford residents Lino and Sarah Calicchia are celebrating after picking up their first big win.

The couple won a $250,000 prize by playing OLG's Instant Bingo Multiplier.

The couple was in disbelief after making the discovery.

"I thought I won big years ago, and I was wrong, so I wasn't quick to celebrate this time," Sarah explained.

The Calicchia's said they doubled-checked using the OLG App.

"I was in complete shock. I can't even describe it. Our kids are thrilled for us!" Sarah said.

They said they plan on purchasing a cottage for their family.

"It feels good to win," Lino said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fortino's on Highway 7 in Woodbridge.