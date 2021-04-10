BARRIE, ONT. -- After being declared a COVID-19 'hot-zone', the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is looking for an increased supply of vaccines.

Councillors in Bradford are calling on Simcoe-Muskoka's medical officer of health to push the province to provide more doses.

"The fact that our distribution of vaccines is apparently less than our per capita allotment would be troubling enough, but the reality that we are the only 'hot zone' in your district should be reflected in surging vaccines to address this issue," councillors wrote in a letter to Dr. Charles Gardner

Bradford has the highest incidence rate in Simcoe County, with 221 cases per 100,000 residents, nearly triple Barrie's rate.

As a result, the province moved to include 'L3Z' postal codes in the area as the so-called 'hot-spots,' thereby opening up vaccinations to all adults 50 years of age and older. However, the councillors say there aren't enough appointments to match the increased demand.

The town's leaders are proposing adding a pop-up clinic as well as increasing capacity at existing clinics.