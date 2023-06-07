Bradford council passes resolution supporting provincial review of County's governance

Bradford West Gwillimbury (BWG) council unanimously passed a resolution at Tuesday evening's meeting supporting a review of how Simcoe County is governed.

Mayor James Leduc stated that having provincial facilitators step in would be a "welcomed first step that will ensure the County is equipped to serve the growing, urbanizing, and diverse communities of Simcoe County."

Currently, Simcoe County Council is comprised of the mayor and deputy mayor from each of the 16-member municipalities.

BWG councillors seek representation based on population, noting the current system "is contrary to long-established Canadian principles of effective representation."

"Reforming how County Council is constituted is long overdue and will bring more effective representation so that Bradford West Gwillimbury's voice and voting power on County Council is fair," stated the BWG Councillor Jonathan Scott.

The resolution passed by town council calls on provincial facilitators to examine the current governance system and explore all possible options to ensure "fair democratic representation."