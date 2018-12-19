After two years of construction and detours around Bradford, the construction zone pylons were pushed to the shoulder, and a new interchange was opened Wednesday morning at Line 5 and Highway 400, although there wasn't much traffic.

Ecotec's Martin Fidler thinks many locals may not have realized it's open. “But I'm pretty sure over the next couple of days, and the holidays, it will ramp up for sure,“ he says.

The expanded interchange replaces a two-lane overpass that was demolished in April 2017.

This new interchange is another way for residents of Bond Head and Bradford to access Highway 400.

The Line 5 interchange accommodates the province’s future plans to widen the highway from six to 10 lanes.

All four levels of government funded the $54-million project.

With the completion of the interchange, work will begin next year to widen Line 5 and the 10th Sideroad to accommodate more traffic.