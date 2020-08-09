BARRIE, ONT. -- The owners of Kelly’s Kitchen Pub in Bracebridge say they are closing for good, pinning the blame on struggles in the face of COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has all but destroyed the restaurant and bar industries,” Pat and Sheryl Scott write in a statement on Kelly’s Facebook page. “While the recent relaxing of restrictions has helped, unfortunately, it has not been enough to keep our business viable.”

At the end of June, Kelly’s signalled their intention to sell the building they occupy on Manitoba St but stay on as tenants to mitigate the pandemic’s blow to their bottom line.

“We never could believe that it might come to an end. But despite doing everything conceivable, we’re sad to say that it must,” the Scotts say.