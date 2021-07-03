Advertisement
Bracebridge OPP search for man following suspected drowning
Published Saturday, July 3, 2021 9:23PM EDT
OPP are in Bracbridge along with other eemergency crews in a search after a 18-year-old man has not resurfaced from the water on July 3 (File)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews are searching the waters near Santa's Village following calls of a suspected drowning.
According to OPP, officers along with Bracebridge Fire responded to calls of a swimmer in distress on the south branch of the Muskoka River off Golden Beach Road shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.
Police say an 18-year-old was seen in the water but was not seen resurfacing.
The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is assisting with the search efforts.
This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.
