BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews are searching the waters near Santa's Village following calls of a suspected drowning.

According to OPP, officers along with Bracebridge Fire responded to calls of a swimmer in distress on the south branch of the Muskoka River off Golden Beach Road shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police say an 18-year-old was seen in the water but was not seen resurfacing.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is assisting with the search efforts.

