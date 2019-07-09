

CTV Barrie





Bracebridge OPP is investigating after responding to a call about an injured man at an Alice Street apartment building on Sunday evening.

Police say the man was suffering life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he was subsequently airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding how the man was injured.

Bracebridge OPP would like to speak with anyone who has any information on this case.