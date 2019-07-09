Featured
Bracebridge OPP investigate man found with critical injuries
Bracebridge OPP vehicles parked outside an apartment building on Alice Street as police investigate after a man was critically injured on Sun., July 7, 2019 (CTV News/Krista Sharpe)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 12:12PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 4:48PM EDT
Bracebridge OPP is investigating after responding to a call about an injured man at an Alice Street apartment building on Sunday evening.
Police say the man was suffering life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he was subsequently airlifted to a Toronto hospital.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding how the man was injured.
Bracebridge OPP would like to speak with anyone who has any information on this case.