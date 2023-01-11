Bracebridge opens Try-It health and wellness program at the Sportsplex

To combat the winter blahs, a new Try-It program at the Bracebridge Sportsplex hopes to kick-start your 2023 health regime.

This winter, the Town of Bracebridge offers residents a chance to try new programs and activities to get active and have fun.

"The winter months can be long and cold," said Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney. "Add a little fun into the mix by trying out a new program or activity at the Bracebridge Sportsplex. The Town of Bracebridge is committed to community wellness and vitality, and I encourage everyone to bring a friend to try something new during this winter promotion."

In addition to learning a new sport or activity, each time you visit the Sportsplex, participants are encouraged to check in at the front desk to collect a participation ballot.

Draws will be held every two weeks until Feb. 24 to reward participants for their activity and efforts. Prize packs are valued at over $70 each, and people will earn more ballots when they bring a friend. All ballots will be entered into the grand prize draw held on March 1 for the chance to win $250 in Downtown Bracebridge BIA dollars.

This year's Try-It program is sponsored by realtors Paul and Lea Kane, who have supported the promotion since 2019.