Bracebridge, Ont. alarmed by an influx of coyote sightings

Bracebridge town staff are raising the alarm over recent and increasing coyote sightings.

Town staff are reminding residents to keep a safe distance from coyotes for the safety of themselves and the wildlife.

Rules to remember if there is an encounter with a coyote:

Never approach or touch a coyote

Do not turn your back on or run from a coyote

Back away from the coyote while remaining calm

Stand tall, wave your hands and make lots of noise

Carry a flashlight at night to scare off coyotes

Keep an eye on children and pets at all times

Do not feed pets outdoors or let them chase coyotes

If a coyote poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety, call 911.

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) is responsible for the management of wildlife, including coyotes.

Town staff report all sightings to the ministry.