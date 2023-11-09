BARRIE
Barrie

    • Bracebridge, Ont. alarmed by an influx of coyote sightings

    A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press) A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press)

    Bracebridge town staff are raising the alarm over recent and increasing coyote sightings.

    Town staff are reminding residents to keep a safe distance from coyotes for the safety of themselves and the wildlife.

    Rules to remember if there is an encounter with a coyote:

    • Never approach or touch a coyote
    • Do not turn your back on or run from a coyote
    • Back away from the coyote while remaining calm
    • Stand tall, wave your hands and make lots of noise
    • Carry a flashlight at night to scare off coyotes
    • Keep an eye on children and pets at all times
    • Do not feed pets outdoors or let them chase coyotes
    • If a coyote poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety, call 911.

    The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) is responsible for the management of wildlife, including coyotes.

    Town staff report all sightings to the ministry.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Fall federal economic update coming Nov. 21: Freeland's office

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, CTV News has confirmed. That is the date when Freeland will be tabling the fall economic statement, her office said.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News