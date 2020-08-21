BARRIE, ONT. -- Graydon Smith has been the mayor of Bracebridge for a decade, and now he's ready to add President of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) to his roster.

"[I'm] very please, obviously. It's something that I really want to do," Smith said.

The AMO advocates with the province to ensure the interests of the majority of Ontario's 444 municipalities.

Smith said he found out about being elected president by his peers in the AMO while on a virtual conference with the organization.

"It was a celebration of one," he joked. "I don't see my job as one that goes in and shakes the foundation of AMO and changes it up," Smith said.

"My job is continuity. To make sure those good relationships with the province, and its ministers, continue," he added.

As the mayor of Bracebridge, Smith said he'd learned a lot about leadership. He steered the town through devastating flooding in 2013 and 2019 and has managed a pandemic that no one could have predicted.

Still, Smith remains humble.

"I think I have the ability to lead that organization, at the same time, it's always a learning experience," he said.

Smith plans to tackle issues like public health, emergency services and financial burdens as AMO president. With his calendar quickly filling up, it's already proving to be a busy term.

"I was told by a past president to get ready for the busiest two years of my life," he said.

Smith said he's up for the challenge and believes his council will support his new journey as he serves as president of AMO for the 2020 to 2022 term.

Smith replaces outgoing president, Jamie McGarvey, the mayor of Parry Sound.