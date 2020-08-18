BARRIE, ONT. -- Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith is elected President of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO).

Smith announced his candidacy for the position with the AMO back in May.

The election was held Tuesday during the AMO's 2020 annual conference.

Smith has been a member of the AMO board of directors since 2014 and chair of the Health Task Force since 2018.

The AMO is a non-profit organization that represents Ontario's 444 municipalities, as their voice to the province on matters of advocacy and policy.