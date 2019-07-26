Featured
Bracebridge man found in apartment with critical injuries has died: OPP
Bracebridge OPP vehicles parked outside an apartment building on Alice Street as police investigate after a man was critically injured on Sun., July 7, 2019 (CTV News/Krista Sharpe)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 1:53PM EDT
A man who was found earlier this month with critical injuries at an Alice Street apartment building in Bracebridge has died.
OPP says 48-year-old Justin Heptinstall of Bracebridge died as a result of injuries he sustained on July 7.
Police say they received a call about the injured man shortly before six that evening and he was rushed to hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto hospital.
Police are continuing to investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, and are appealing to the public for any information.