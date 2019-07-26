

CTV Barrie





A man who was found earlier this month with critical injuries at an Alice Street apartment building in Bracebridge has died.

OPP says 48-year-old Justin Heptinstall of Bracebridge died as a result of injuries he sustained on July 7.

Police say they received a call about the injured man shortly before six that evening and he was rushed to hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

Police are continuing to investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, and are appealing to the public for any information.