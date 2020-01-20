BARRIE -- A dispute at a house in Bracebridge left one man hospitalized and another under arrest.

Bracebridge OPP says one man was assaulted with a weapon on Sunday evening. The victim was sent to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The 23-year-old suspect faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and assault causing bodily harm.