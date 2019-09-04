

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A Bracebridge man accused of driving more than double the posted speed limit is facing a slew of charges.

Police say the 22-year-old man sped past an officer on patrol around 1 a.m. on Taylor Road without any headlights on. The officer says the novice driver turned onto Cedar Lane and raced past the OPP detachment before police could stop him.

He faces several charges, including stunt driving, dangerous driving, and driving with an open alcohol bottle.

The accused's license was suspended for 10 days, and the vehicle was impounded for a week.