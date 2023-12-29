BARRIE
Barrie

    • Bracebridge man charged with luring a minor

    Handcuffs are seen in this file image. Handcuffs are seen in this file image.

    A 33-year-old man from the Muskoka area is charged with luring a person under 18 in connection with an incident reported earlier this month.

    Provincial police say an individual reported being harassed by another person on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge on the afternoon of Dec. 15.

    The accused, from Bracebridge, was held for a bail hearing.

    "People who are involved in such crimes as procuring, exchanging, and engaging in acts of child sexual abuse on the internet make them complicit in the exploitation of children. Behind every piece of child sexual abuse material is a real child experiencing real harm," OPP stated.

    Police say the identities of those involved in the case will not be released due to a court-implemented publication ban.

