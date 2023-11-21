Bracebridge man accused of dangerous driving spree, fleeing officers faces charges

A 26-year-old man from Bracebridge accused of dangerous driving and fleeing officers faces several charges.

Provincial police said officers tried to stop a vehicle on Muskoka Road 118 after receiving multiple complaints about a motorist driving dangerously on Sunday morning.

Officers spotted the car on Manitoba Street and Monck Road but said the driver failed to stop.

The officers chose not to chase the vehicle due to an increased risk to other motorists and pedestrians, but a short time later, they received more calls about the same vehicle in Port Carling and then again in the area of the Wahta Convenience Store near Muskoka Road 169 and Highway 400.

More than an hour after officers tried to pull over the vehicle, police say officers found it on Go Home Lake in Georgian Bay Township.

They charged the accused with dangerous operation, flight from a peace officer, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and encourage anyone with dash cam footage of the involved vehicle, a dark-coloured Acura, to call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.