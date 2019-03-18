

A 22-year-old Bracebridge man has been criminally charged in connection with an alleged stabbing on Saturday.

Bracebridge OPP say officers were approached by a man badly bleeding from the head and neck and took him to the hospital.

According to police, the man claimed he had been stabbed.

After speaking with witnesses, the OPP and K-9 unit were able to locate the accused at his residence.

He was taken into custody without incident and faces an aggravated assault charge under the criminal code.

Police say the victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.