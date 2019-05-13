

CTV Barrie





After three weeks, the town of Bracebridge lifted the state of emergency.

Mayor Graydon Smith made the announcement he signed the order to end the emergency on Monday morning.

The town declared a state of emergency on April 23 amid historical flooding that damaged properties and businesses.

Navigation restrictions remain in place until further notice.

Sandbags can be dropped off free of charge at the Rosewarne Transfer Station in Bracebridge or at the drop locations listed below:

Muskoka Lakes remains under a state of emergency though Mayor Phil Harding said water levels continue to go down.

He told CTV News he hopes that by Wednesday the town can reopen all roads and lift the emergency order.