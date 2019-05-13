Featured
Bracebridge lifts state of emergency after historical flooding
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 11:11AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 13, 2019 11:18AM EDT
After three weeks, the town of Bracebridge lifted the state of emergency.
Mayor Graydon Smith made the announcement he signed the order to end the emergency on Monday morning.
The town declared a state of emergency on April 23 amid historical flooding that damaged properties and businesses.
Navigation restrictions remain in place until further notice.
Sandbags can be dropped off free of charge at the Rosewarne Transfer Station in Bracebridge or at the drop locations listed below:
- Herbert Court at Cul de Sac
- Gravel Area at Beaumont Road and Beaumont Farm Road
- Alpine Ranch Road - Plow Turnaround/Parking Lot
- George Road Boat Launch
- River Road at Pumping Station Lot
- Intersection of Colony Road and Fraserburg Road
- Intersection of Springdale Park Road and Springdale Shores
- Matthiasville Road – Plow Turnaround/Parking Area closest to the Steel Bridge
Muskoka Lakes remains under a state of emergency though Mayor Phil Harding said water levels continue to go down.
He told CTV News he hopes that by Wednesday the town can reopen all roads and lift the emergency order.