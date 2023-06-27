Bracebridge house fire likely ignited by lightning strike, official says
Emergency crews battled a house fire possibly ignited by a lightning strike in Bracebridge during a rain storm on Monday.
Deputy Fire Chief Michael Peake said the lone occupant escaped safely when smoke alarms activated at the home on Beaumont Drive and Hooey Lane, and no injuries were reported.
Fire crews arrived to find flames shooting through the roof and thick, black smoke filling the sky.
Officials say witnesses recalled hearing a loud boom right before the blaze broke out, adding there was a lot of lightning in the area at the time.
Six fire trucks and roughly 25 firefighters worked to contain the fire.
Peake said there was some smoke and water damage to the interior; however a damage estimate was not immediately available.
Officials have requested a lightning strike map from Environment Canada to confirm if the cause of the fire was due to the storm.
