Bracebridge fire danger rating hits 'extreme' as burn ban remains in place
Published Monday, May 4, 2020 12:00PM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 4, 2020 2:08PM EDT
BARRIE -- The fire danger rating has hit extreme in Bracebridge as a burn ban remains in place in the town.
The township announced the municipal burn ban in conjunction with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry's restricted fire zone, which has been in place for weeks.
This means all open-air burning is prohibited.
The ban is to limit the interaction between emergency services and the public during the pandemic.