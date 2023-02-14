Bracebridge fire chief retiring after 45 years of service

After more than four decades of service, Bracebridge's Fire Chief Murray Medley is retiring.

Following the announcement, Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney called Medley's dedication to the service unwavering and noted how the chief helped to form the department.

"Chief Medley's vision for the fire department has helped strengthen the team, modernize services and set them up for success both now and in the future," the mayor stated in a release Tuesday.

Over his career, Medley made significant improvements to the department, including implementing standardized training for all volunteer firefighters, introducing updated equipment and technology, and leading the design and development of Fire Station 1.

Medley is credited with being the first to answer a fire call and arrive on the scene typically and is a mentor to the 45 staff and volunteer firefighters.

The chief announced he would step down effective June 30 after 45 years of service.