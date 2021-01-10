BARRIE, ONT. -- Bracebridge residents will likely be under a boil water advisory for several days after a town-wide outage Sunday.

Town officials say a line break around Wharf Road is responsible for taps running dry. By early afternoon, the problem was isolated, and the water distribution system was in the process of being re-pressurized.

While water may be flowing into homes again by later Sunday, that water won't be safe to use right away. Residents should boil their water until the all-clear is given--a process the town cautions may take days.

Water taken directly from the municipal supply should not be used to drink, make infant formula or juice, cook, wash food, or brush your teeth. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says tap water should be boiled for one minute before use.

Residents are advised to use bottled water for now. Water is also available for pickup at Kirby's Beach Water Treatment Plant.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith says District of Muskoka staff are "working on solutions" to help residents of the Pines Long Term Care Residence and district housing through the outage.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared on one unit of the Pines on Tuesday