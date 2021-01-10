BARRIE, ONT. -- Taps in Bracebridge homes and businesses are running dry, and it isn't clear when water may flow again.

Mayor Graydon Smith says a water main break has triggered a town-wide water outage.

Some residents may be getting some water, but it isn't safe, and the town has issued a boil water advisory. Water should not be used directly from to drink, make infant formula or juice, cook, wash food, or brush your teeth. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says tap water should be boiled for one minute before use.

Residents are advised to use bottled water for now. Water is also available for pickup at Kirby's Beach Water Treatment Plant.

Smith says District of Muskoka Staff are "working on solutions" to help residents of the Pines Long Term Care Residence and district housing through the outage. An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared on one unit of the Pines on Tuesday.