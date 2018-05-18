

CTV Barrie





Two Bracebridge beaches are closed again over concerns there may still be sharp objects in the sand.

The town says Bracebridge Bay Park and Kirby’s Beach Park will remain closed until divers can get in the water and take a look around.

The beaches were closed last month after broken glass, sewing needles and fishing hooks were found along the shore.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith says this most recent closure is to ensure all the hazards from April are gone.

After the divers have combed the beaches, the town will reassess the situation and determine when they can open again.

The town doesn’t believe the hazards found on the beach have anything to do with a threatening letter that is being investigated by the OPP.

The letter claimed that several beaches in Muskoka were damaged over the winter with snowmobiles.