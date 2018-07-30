

CTV Barrie





More than one-hundred people joined the inaugural Muskoka Pride Parade in downtown Bracebride Sunday as part of Pride Muskoka’s tenth year.

Shawn Forth, Muskoka Pride Festival coordinator told CTV News, “We started with a picinic in 2009 with twenty-six people and ten years later we are throwing our first parade ever in Muskoka…I am just bursting with enthusiasm.”

Six hundred people from across Ontario took part in a picnic at Memorial Park. “It’s really exciting, my mom lives up here and I plan on moving up here eventually so I want to show my support…and communicate with everyone,” said Dixie from Toronto.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said it’s a celebration for all of Muskoka to enjoy. “More visibility and more chances for more people to think and learn about inclusivity and all those important things about how we should treat each other”

“We get a lot of people from outside the community that come to this event so it’s important they visit our downtown and I know our downtown is jazzed up about it so we’re really excited to have this in Bracebridge” said Smith.

The festival’s theme this year was Bringing Pride to you.

“We’ve raised the flag in all seven communities in Muskoka…Muskoka does have pride!” said Forth.