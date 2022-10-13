Bracebridge candidates look to replace longtime mayor Graydon Smith

As the leaves change colour with winter knocking on the doorstep, Bracebridge will also see a change at town hall.

After 12 years in the mayor's chair, Graydon Smith resigned to take a seat at Queen's Park.

Now, residents of the Muskoka town will vote on who will replace him.

The three mayoral candidates have been door-knocking for weeks, hoping to sway votes their way.

Longtime town councillor and deputy mayor Rick Maloney said he brings leadership and experience.

Maloney noted the issues with affordable housing, particularly rentals.

"I think it's time for us to give some hard looks, in particular, how we engage with non-profits interested in getting into the rental accommodation market and support that," he said.

Mike Opara said he feels the race will be a close one and is focused on preserving the environment.

"Let's protect Muskoka. That's what people want. They don't want these massive developments, such as Muskoka royale, the mega quarry, all the clear-cutting," Opara said.

Paul Campbell said he knows the "world of money" from his experience in the financial industry and wants to see opportunities for young adults wishing to afford their own homes.

"They are not interested in living in their parent's basements, and they want to go out on their own and start their life. That's what I'm proposing is I will look seriously at the housing issue, and when we have that problem solved, a lot of our other problems will solve themselves."

With the clock ticking to Election Day on Oct. 24, all three men said they weren't wasting time mustering support.