BARRIE, ONT. -- Bracebridge residents will likely have to boil their tap water before drinking, preparing food, or cleaning with it for several days.

A boil water advisory was issued Sunday for people connected to the municipal water supply

Mayor Graydon Smith noticed something was up late Sunday night. It wasn't until Sunday morning he learned he was far from alone. Officials characterized the outage as town-wide.

A broken water main along Wharf Road was to blame but proved difficult to track down overnight.

Over several hours the entire municipal water system lost pressure. It meant no showers, flushing toilets, and no coffee until crews located the break and re-routed water.

The break presented more than an inconvenience. Smith says he was preparing to implement the emergency management system just before the problem was identified.

"We have long-term care facilities in town, hospitals...and a lot of vulnerable people, and we need to make sure they're looked after," Smith said.

Under a boil water advisory, water taken directly from the municipal supply should be boiled for one minute before use.

"We will be taking our direction from the Simcoe Muskoka Distrisct Health Unit on when we can lift that, but when a system depressurizes, it brings in the opportunity for contamination, and we have to make sure everything is safe."

Residents are advised to use bottled water for now or fill containers at Kirby's Beach Water Treatment Plant.

For more direction from the SMDHU on what to do during a boil water advisory, click here.