Bracebridge beach shuts down over safety concerns

A popular beach in Bracebridge is temporarily shut down over safety concerns.

Kirby's Beach Park is closed while the Town of Bracebridge continues to "conduct a thorough review of the beach, water and park."

"Town became aware of posts in a community Facebook group indicating someone found sewing needles in the water," said Jacquelin Fulton, Town of Bracebridge's communications coordinator, in an email to CTV News Thursday.

"Our Public Works staff acted quickly, closed the beach and are thoroughly searching the entire area to ensure there is no possibility of harm to the public."

The Town noted OPP officers would be increasing patrols of the area.

While the beachfront and water access is closed during the ongoing investigation, the park's playground, washroom facilities and picnic tables remain open.

The review of the beach includes raking, cleaning and garbage collection.