Boy struck by SUV while riding bike in Newmarket in critical condition

Barrie, Ont. -

An eight-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening in Newmarket.

York Regional Police say the child was hit by a black Lincoln Navigator while riding a bike shortly after 6 p.m. in the intersection of Poppy Lane and Sherman Brock Circle.

The boy suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to police, the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and was not hurt.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to the incident who have yet to talk with police. They are also asking anyone with dash cam footage of the area to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.