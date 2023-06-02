Boy stopped for riding bike on Barrie sidewalk faces drug-related charges

A 16-year-old boy faces a slew of charges after police say he was found with cocaine and fentanyl while riding a bike in downtown Barrie.

Police say an officer initially stopped the teen Thursday around 9 p.m. for riding his bike on the sidewalk, which led to further investigation when the boy refused to give the officer his name.

"While being taken into custody, a large amount of Canadian currency was located on the teen," police said.

At the police station, the boy was allegedly found in possession of suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

He faces charges of obstructing a peace officer, breach of recognizance, not having the required equipment on a bicycle, and drug-related offences.

The teen's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.