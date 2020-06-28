BARRIE, ONT. -- A six-year-old Niagara boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert Sunday is safe, and a man is facing charges.

The province-wide alert was issued at around 12:30 p.m. Niagara Regional Police say that about 40 minutes later, a suspect turned up at a downtown St. Catharines police station with the missing boy.

John Mitchell of Hamilton is charged with abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order and with disobeying an order of the court.

Mitchell is in custody with a bail hearing set for Monday.