Boy safe, charges laid following Amber Alert
Published Sunday, June 28, 2020 1:07PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 28, 2020 7:02PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A six-year-old Niagara boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert Sunday is safe, and a man is facing charges.
The province-wide alert was issued at around 12:30 p.m. Niagara Regional Police say that about 40 minutes later, a suspect turned up at a downtown St. Catharines police station with the missing boy.
John Mitchell of Hamilton is charged with abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order and with disobeying an order of the court.
Mitchell is in custody with a bail hearing set for Monday.