A young boy has been recognized for helping save the life of his pregnant mother.

Mayor Jeff Lehman presented six-year-old Isaac Kapetanas with an award of merit on Monday night. He called 911 in November after his mother, who was pregnant at the time, had a seizure.

"If he hadn't had called 911 then they would have not have been able to find me quickly and take me to the hospital and save our lives," says Cassandra Allen, Kapetanas’ mother.

Sonja Plunkett and Denise Monkeman, two kindergarten teachers at St. Gabriel The Archangel Catholic School, were given the award for saving a student who was choking on a grape late last fall.

"It's very humbling and its obviously very satisfying knowing that people recognize these things, but from Denise and my point of view, it's what we do every day. We take care of children. We make sure they’re safe," says Plunkett.

The mayor says he hands out these merit awards when special circumstances are brought to his attention.