BARRIE -- A five-year-old boy was seriously injured after a man allegedly started attacking kindergarten students with a curtain rod at an East Gwillimbury school on Wednesday.

York Regional Police say the incident happened during recess at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Elementary School on Murrell Boulevard around 1 p.m. yesterday.

Witnesses claim they saw a man hop over the fence into the area where the children were outside and start swinging a plastic curtain rod.

"He scaled the fence and came at them with the pole," describes a parent whose child was at the school and witnessed the event. "The parent volunteer monitor, she took this man down, she tackled him and got him to the ground and probably saved a lot of other children from being injured."

When officers arrived, the school was in lockdown, and all the students were inside. The suspect was in a vehicle with a family member after he was detained by school staff and a Good Samaritan.

Police say the 30-year-old man suffers a cognitive impairment and was arrested without further incident.

He is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and common nuisance - endangering a life.

According to police, the injured boy was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect is being held in custody pending a bail hearing in Newmarket.