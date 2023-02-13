Boy, 16, facing serious charges in New Year's Day crash in Barrie

A 16-year-old driver faces multiple charges in connection with a crash in Barrie on New Year's Day that seriously injured several teenagers.

According to police, the young driver fled from officers on Yonge Street at Mapleview Drive East before crashing into a pole north of Big Bay Point Road on January 1.

Police have now charged the boy with three counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and flight from police.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate and appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The SIU reported that the vehicle's occupants, aged between 15 and 19, were taken to the hospital.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.