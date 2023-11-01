Boy, 15, hospitalized after being struck by car crossing street in Barrie on Halloween night

A teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Barrie on Tuesday night.

According to Barrie police, the 15-year-old boy was hit shortly after 7 p.m. near the Little Avenue and Bayview Drive intersection while attempting to cross the street.

Police say he suffered a leg injury.

They confirmed the driver stopped, called 911 and remained at the scene until emergency crews arrived.

Authorities added the teen was not trick or treating at the time of the incident.