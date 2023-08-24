Boy, 15, arrested in connection with stabbing in Caledon

Police arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with an alleged stabbing in Caledon earlier this month.

Officers were called to a disturbance at the Midnight Madness event on the night of Aug. 11 to find a male with knife wounds.

Police say the injuries were later deemed non-life-threatening. The victim's age and identity were not released.

OPP says the investigation led them to issue a search warrant and the teen's arrest on Tuesday this week.

"I am grateful to Caledon's OPP for their swift action in apprehending the suspect behind the recent stabbing," stated Caledon Mayor Annette Groves. "As a personal friend of the victim's family, I'm relieved justice will be served. There is no place for violence in our town."

The accused is charged with aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The boy, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was held for a bail hearing in Orangeville.