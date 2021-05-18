Advertisement
Boy, 14 charged in Newmarket stabbing
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 12:32PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 14-year-old Newmarket boy is facing charges in an attack on another boy of the same age.
It happened around 5 p.m. along Yonge Street in Newmarket, though they did not specify exactly where.
York Regional Police say officers found a 14-year-old boy with a "minor" stab wound that required treatment in hospital.
Officers tracked down a suspect and charged him with assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.
