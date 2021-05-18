BARRIE, ONT. -- A 14-year-old Newmarket boy is facing charges in an attack on another boy of the same age.

It happened around 5 p.m. along Yonge Street in Newmarket, though they did not specify exactly where.

York Regional Police say officers found a 14-year-old boy with a "minor" stab wound that required treatment in hospital.

Officers tracked down a suspect and charged him with assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.