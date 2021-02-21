BARRIE, ONT. -- A 13-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a freight train in Springwater Township.

Ontario Provincial Police say the boy had been out walking his dog on tracks near Baldwick Lane, north of Highway 90.

Const. Liz Newton couldn't say exactly what happened in the moments before the boy was struck by a westbound train, but police are treating the boy's death as an accident.

Investigators are looking to hear from any witnesses.

Newton highlighted supports available for OPP officers responding to traumatic events like this one.

The dog was not hurt.