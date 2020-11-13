BARRIE, ONT. -- As the season of giving fast approaches, Youth Haven in Barrie hopes the community will help provide hope for some young adults fallen on hard times.

Youth Haven provides shelter, safety and services for the younger vulnerable community across the city.

This season, it's launched the Boxes of Hope Campaign. The boxes are $50, and that donation pays for things like gift cards, hygiene products, bus tokens, winter gear and treats.

Lucy Gowers, Youth Haven, said the campaign shows Barrie's homeless youths they aren't forgotten.

"Our hope is that this will instill hope and confidence in our kids and know that a whole community of people truly care for them and their wellbeing," she said.

Last year, the Boxes of Hope campaign raised more than $17,000.