BARRIE -- With Innisfil's population expected to double in the next two decades, the town is pushing to get more people to stay closer to home for work.

In 2010, the province identified a section of land around Highway 400 as a strategic employment area for the town.

Council is now asking to have that area expanded, so it covers the 6th line to the 9th line.

Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin says it will give them endless opportunities for significant growth.

However, the City of Barrie has some questions and possible concerns since the land comes right up to the border.

"Is there a need for this extra employment land and this expansion to the employment land area?," asked Michelle Banfield with the City of Barrie. "Is the employment land in the proposed expansion land area going to be serviced?"

Barrie city staff say they are not opposed to growth in the area but have some questions because of the proposed change in the scope.

Mayor Dollin says time is ticking here.

"There is active investors; they are calling us, there is interest in that land now. "

The Town of Innisfil expects to hear back from the province on its decision this year. The mayor of Innisfil says once the work begins high paying jobs will be available to people right across the county.