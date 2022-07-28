Boots & Hearts new Friday line up

Jake Owen will headline at Boots & Hearts Friday Aug. 5, 2022 (SUBMITTED) Jake Owen will headline at Boots & Hearts Friday Aug. 5, 2022 (SUBMITTED)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?

Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?

Pascale Marchand is pictured at her Hamilton, Ont. home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Marchand, a former flight attendant and union official advocating for aviation workers' health and safety rights, is now running for a Hamilton city council seat in Ward 4. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Wealthy dentist denies killing wife on African safari trip

A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver