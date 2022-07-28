Boots & Hearts new Friday line up
Perhaps the titles of their country songs tell the tale best.
If Sam Hunt is going to "Make You Miss Me" by not appearing at the Oro-Medonte country concert, that's alright because his replacement Jake Owen was "Made for You."
Hunt cancelled his Friday night headline show at the Boots & Hearts Music Festival at Burl's Creek on Aug. 5.
A statement released by Hunt's team on Thursday read: "Unfortunately, due to ongoing government restrictions, Sam Hunt will not be able to perform at Boots & Hearts Music Festival on Aug. 5th. We were hopeful these restrictions would be lifted as the date got closer, but it's now apparent that won't happen."
In his stead, Owen will step up to the microphone at Burl's Creek and sing his "Made for You" hit.
Saturday's headliner is Florida Georgian Line, followed by Canada's own Shania Twain to close the concert on Sunday evening.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Pope Francis leads reconciliation mass at Quebec City-area pilgrimage site
Pope Francis is hosting a reconciliation-themed mass in Quebec before a congregation made up largely of residential school survivors and other Indigenous people, a day after expressing shame and sorrow for the role played by Catholic institutions in the schools.
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
What happens if I get monkeypox? What are the symptoms? Your questions answered
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
Feds propose to pay $1,337 for AR-15 under mandatory firearms buyback program
The federal government is proposing $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle under a mandatory buyback program.
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries 'during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver,' according to the skydiving company.
Making the EV transition: How will governments recoup lost gas tax revenue?
As more Canadians make the transition to electric vehicles, what is less certain is how governments will recoup potentially billions in lost gas tax revenue.
Who is Viktor Bout, Russian arms dealer known as the 'Merchant of Death', touted for U.S. prisoner swap?
The future of two American citizens detained in Russia could hinge on the release of a convicted Russian arms dealer, nicknamed the 'Merchant of Death' by his accusers, whose life story inspired a Hollywood film.
Wealthy dentist denies killing wife on African safari trip
A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning.
Atlantic
-
N.L. reports first probable case of monkeypox, N.S. identifies first 'couple' of cases
Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday reported its first probable case of monkeypox, a day after Nova Scotia's health minister said the province had identified its first couple of cases.
-
N.S. opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under 5
Nova Scotians can now book a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five. The province opened vaccine bookings for children between the ages of six months and under five years on Thursday.
-
N.S. man charged after crashing stolen truck into SUV, killing two people: RCMP
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a truck and crashed into an SUV, killing the two people inside.
Montreal
-
Pope Francis leads reconciliation mass at Quebec City-area pilgrimage site
Pope Francis is hosting a reconciliation-themed mass in Quebec before a congregation made up largely of residential school survivors and other Indigenous people, a day after expressing shame and sorrow for the role played by Catholic institutions in the schools.
-
Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal of Legault government's COVID-19 state of emergency
The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the appeal of Stanislas Bricka, a lawyer from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., who asked the courts to declare the renewal of the state of health emergency by the Francois Legault government invalid.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations remain mostly stable as province records 13 new deaths
Quebec's health ministry said Thursday COVID-19 hospitalizations remained mostly stable from the day before as the province recorded 13 new deaths.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries 'during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver,' according to the skydiving company.
-
Here's how you can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Ottawa for children under the age of 5
Children under the age of five can roll up their sleeve and receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa today, as Ontario expands eligibility for the vaccine to the province's youngest.
-
Pope Francis leads reconciliation mass at Quebec City-area pilgrimage site
Pope Francis is hosting a reconciliation-themed mass in Quebec before a congregation made up largely of residential school survivors and other Indigenous people, a day after expressing shame and sorrow for the role played by Catholic institutions in the schools.
Toronto
-
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
-
Video shows fireworks being set off inside Scotiabank Arena during Dua Lipa's Toronto concert
Toronto police are investigating after unauthorized fireworks were set off inside Scotiabank Arena during a Dua Lipa concert Wednesday night.
-
Ontario man to buy daughter a house after winning $1M in lottery
An Ontario father who recently won the lottery says he wants to use the money to buy his daughter a house so she can “live a happy life.”
Kitchener
-
Two motorcycle riders injured after collision on major Kitchener road
Waterloo region police are investigating a collision in the area of Trussler Road.
-
Hit and run in Woodstock
Woodstock police are investigating a hit and run collision.
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for babies and toddlers open in Ontario
Ontario parents expressed excitement and relief Thursday as the province opened COVID-19 vaccine bookings for babies and preschoolers, with shots for some set to be administered later in the day.
London
-
London shooting investigation
London police are investigating a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
More temporary closures of rural hospital emergency departments
As the August long weekend approaches, so does another round of rural hospital closures.
-
Hit and run in Woodstock
Woodstock police are investigating a hit and run collision.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge Ottawa woman in grandparent scheme
A 20-year-old Ottawa woman has been charged for allegedly scamming a Sudbury senior out of $9,000 in a grandparent scheme and Sudbury police say they are concerned there may be more victims.
-
Laurentian creditors to vote Sept. 14 on debt repayment plan
Unsecured creditors of Laurentian University will vote Sept. 14 on a proposal to settle debts, following a ruling from the Superior Court of Justice on Thursday.
-
Windsor
-
Here's how Windsor’s new $7.5M greenhouse will save taxpayers money and bring new plants to the city
The City of Windsor unveiled its new urban greenhouse Thursday, a project that started back in 2018.
-
Children under five now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s where Windsor-Essex parents can book an appointment
Parents in Windsor-Essex are now able to book paediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their young children.
-
Chatham-Kent fire officials warn residents to stay off Black Bridge
Chatham-Kent fire officials are asking residents to steer clear of Black Bridge due to safety concerns following a fire Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit and killed in northeast Calgary
A woman in her twenties is dead after being hit by a car in northeast Calgary.
-
Fallout from transphobic remarks continues for Valbella Gourmet Foods
The fallout continued for a Canmore food company Wednesday as a number of Bow Valley businesses and institutions announced they would not be doing business with them anymore.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy weather possible in Calgary this weekend as heat warnings continue
Stormy weather is possible through a heat-warned weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Police in Saskatchewan hope a photo of a wallet will help crack a decades-old missing person case
More than four decades after he was last seen, police in Prince Albert, Sask. are hoping a photo of a wallet will help investigators learn what became of Robert Wiggins.
-
Sask. RCMP lay 6 murder charges in Bell’s Point death
Saskatchewan RCMP have charged six people in the death of a man at Bell’s Point.
-
16-year-old girl, 46-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash near Prince Albert
The drivers of two pickup trucks are dead after they crashed on Highway 11 south of MacDowall, according to RCMP.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to offer vaccine to queer men at 'higher risk' of monkeypox exposure
Alberta is making a limited supply of vaccine available to queer men starting Friday to help them protect themselves from monkeypox.
-
Old Strathcona celebrating dog-friendly businesses with weekend Pet Prowl
Whyte Avenue has gone to the dogs. The Old Strathcona Business Association (OSBA) has launched a new pet-friendly business map that highlights more than 80 shops, services, and restaurant patios where canines are welcome.
-
City accepting applications for boulevard gardens
The city is encouraging Edmontonians to add character to their neighbourhood by planting a boulevard garden.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victims of deadly shooting spree in Langley, B.C., identified by investigators
The victims killed in a shooting spree in Langley, B.C., earlier this week have been identified by homicide investigators.
-
'Not humane': Group calls for B.C. conservation officers to close bear traps during heat wave
An animal welfare organization is calling on provincial conservation officers to close all bear traps as B.C. deals with a record-breaking heat wave.
-
Decades-old temperature records broken across B.C. amid heat wave
With B.C. still seeing high temperatures across the province amid a heat wave, several more records fell or were tied in the province Wednesday.